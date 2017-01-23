Put in to bat, the Bongaigaon boys could only manage 93 runs before being bundled out in 36.4 overs while Maharana batsmen eased past the target losing three wickets in 13.4 overs.

Brief scores: Bongaigaon Cricket Coaching Centre 93 in 36.4 overs (Abhijit Roy 28; Roshan Alam 4/11, Rio Pramanik 3/19, Sajid Khan 2/17). Maharana Athletic Club 94/3 in 13.4 overs (Diptesh Saha 28 n.o, Parthajit Baishya 23 n.o; Bikram Biswas 1/30, Abhijit Barman 1/27).