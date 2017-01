Sepak Takraw team for senior nationals



GUWAHATI, Jan 22 - The Assam contingent for the Senior National Sepak Takraw Championship left for Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh today, informed Bishnu Ram Nunisa, secretary, Assam Sepak Takraw Association. The championship will be held at the YSR Indoor Stadium in Kadapa from January 27 to 31. Team: (Boys) K Rajen Singh (captain), M Premachandra Singh, Shah Ulin, Thoiba Singh, Sekhar Deka Baruah, Sanjib Hazarika, M Lumba Singh, Sana Singh, Y Thoiba Singh, Len Thoiba Singh, L Rajen Singh, NG Jatin Singha, NG Pranil Singh, Surjya Sarma. (Girls) RK Prajisana Devi (captain), O Sansan Devi, A Priya Devi, E Kamala Devi, L Bidyarani Devi, AC Mira Devi, K Ganthoi Singh, K Devita Singh, H Sanchita Singh, Ba Premita Singh, Ranjana Singh.