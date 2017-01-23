

David Warner of Australia celebrates after reaching the triple figure mark during the fourth One Day International against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

Set an imposing 354 to win, Pakistan were never really in the hunt. After Australia made 353 for six on the back of a David Warner century that was aided by appalling fielding from the tourists, Pakistan replied with 267 from 43.5 overs.

Warner led the way but Pakistan did not help themselves, conceding a number of overthrows and dropped catches at crucial times.

The left-hander was dropped on 113 when Hasan Ali grassed a simple chance at mid-off from spinner Imad Wasim.

It was Warner’s sixth century in his last 11 innings in Sydney, including his hundred before lunch in the third Test against Pakistan in January.

It was also his fifth century in 13 ODIs innings this season, matching Matthew Hayden’s Australian record.

Opener Sharjeel Khan whacked out 74 from just 47 balls, but once he fell to recalled leg-spinner Adam Zampa Pakistan’s fate was all but sealed.

SCORECARD

Australia: U Khawaja c Rizwan b Hasan 30, D Warner c Rizwan b Hasan 130, S Smith lbw Hasan 49, T Head c Shoaib b Amir 51, G Maxwell c Sharjeel b Hasan 78, M Wade c Imad b Hasan 5, M Starc not out 0. Extras: (lb8, w2) 10. Total: (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353. Fall of wickets: 1-92, 2-212, 3-213, 4-313, 5-339, 6-353. Bowling: Hafeez 9-0-54-0, Amir, 10-0-75-1 Junaid 10-0-82-0, Hasan 10-1-52-5, Imad 9-0-69-0, Shoaib 2-0-13-0.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali c Smith b Hazlewood 7, Sharjeel Khan c Warner b Zampa 74, Babar Azam c Hazlewood b Head 31, Mohammad Hafeez c sub (JP Faulkner) b Zampa 40, Shoaib Malik c Warner b Head 47, Umar Akmal c Cummins b Starc 11, Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Zampa 10, Imad Wasim c Wade b Hazlewood 25, Mohammad Amir c Wade b Cummins 5, Hasan Ali not out 8, Junaid Khan b Hazlewood 0. Extras: (lb 5, w 4) 9. Total: (all out; 43.5 overs) 267. Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-88, 3-119, 4-183, 5-215, 6-218, 7-245, 8-252, 9-267, 10-267. Bowling: MA Starc 7-0-42-1, JR Hazlewood 8.5-0-54-3, PJ Cummins 8-0-45-1, TM Head 10-0-66-2, A Zampa 10-0-55-3. – Agencies