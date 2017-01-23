

Virat Kohli is all smiles after India take a wicket during the 3rd ODI against England, in Kolkata on Sunday. Virat Kohli is all smiles after India take a wicket during the 3rd ODI against England, in Kolkata on Sunday.

Chasing 322 to win, India almost rode on Kedar Jadhav's brilliant 90 off just 75 balls along with Hardik Pandya's career-best score of 56 off 43 balls, which saw a match-winning 104-run sixth wicket stand off just 83 balls.

But, with 16 runs needing in the last over, Jadhav hit a six and a four off the first two balls to give the 66,000-odd crowd some hope, but fell to Chris Woakes eventually.

SCORECARD

England

Jason Roy b Ravindra Jadeja 65

Sam Billings c Jasprit Bumrah b Ravindra Jadeja 35

Jonny Bairstow c Ravindra Jadeja b Hardik Pandya 56

Eoin Morgan c Jasprit Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 43

Jos Buttler c KL Rahul b Hardik Pandya 11

Ben Stokes not out 57

Moeen Ali c Ravindra Jadeja b Jasprit Bumrah 2

Chris Woakes run out 34

Liam Plunkett run out 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 8, w 7, nb 1) 17

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 321

Fall of wickets 1-98 (Billings, 17.2 ov), 2-110 (Roy, 19.4 ov), 3-194 (Morgan, 33.4 ov), 4-212 (Buttler, 37.6 ov), 5-237 (Bairstow, 41.3 ov), 6-246 (Ali, 42.6 ov), 7-319 (Woakes, 49.4 ov), 8-321 (Plunkett, 49.6 ov)

Bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-0-56-0

Hardik Pandya 10-1-48-3

Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-68-1

Yuvraj Singh 3-0-17-0

Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-62-2

Ravichandran Ashwin 9-0-60-0

India (target: 322)

Ajinkya Rahane b Willey 1

KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b Jake Ball 11

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Ben Stokes 55

Yuvraj Singh c Sam Billings b Liam Plunkett 45

MS Dhoni c Jos Buttler b Jake Ball 25

Kedar Jadhav c Sam Billings b Chris Woakes 90

Hardik Pandya b Ben Stokes 56

Ravindra Jadeja c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 10

R Ashwin c Chris Woakes b Ben Stokes 1

Extras (lb 8, w 13, nb 1) 22

Total (9 wickets; 50 overs) 316

Fall of wickets 1-13 (Rahane, 1.4 ov), 2-37 (Rahul, 5.6 ov), 3-102 (Kohli, 19.4 ov), 4-133 (Yuvraj Singh, 25.3 ov), 5-173 (Dhoni, 31.4 ov), 6-277 (Pandya, 45.3 ov), 7-291 (Jadeja, 46.5 ov), 8-297 (Ashwin, 47.5 ov), 9-316 (Jadhav, 49.5 ov)

Bowling:

Chris Woakes 10-0-75-2

David Willey 2-0-8-1

Jake Ball 10-0-56-2

Liam Plunkett 10-0-65-1

Ben Stokes 10-0-63-3

Moeen Ali 8-0-41-0