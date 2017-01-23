In a letter to the Prime Minister, Rio urged him to intervene while stating that the people living in both sides of the border in the Naga areas belonged to similar tribes and had been living as one community since time immemorial. He said the population on both sides of the border, not only belonged to the same tribe but most of the people were of the same family and clan and even have common properties across the border.

Throughout history, the former Nagaland Chief Minister said people have lived in harmony across the entire region despite the imaginary boundary. Rio reminded that there were even properties and age-old houses that were located on the imaginary boundary itself. He pointed out that due to the close-knit community and traditional bonds between the people, those regions have never faced social problems of any nature and there is no question of immigration, illegal activities, etc.

In fact, Rio said, rich social fabric of the people has always been a source of strength for both countries, and the presence of a common population on either side of the boundary has always been a genuine factor for unity and understanding between India and Myanmar. He added that in the future also it was bound to contribute towards bringing the two countries closer towards mutual cooperation and partnership.

Rio pointed out that the construction of border fencing has disturbed the social harmony and warned that it has the potential to create a serious social and humanitarian crisis.

The MP said the masses have already objected and public demonstrations against the construction have been carried out. “Civil society organisations, apex tribal bodies and civil society groups on both sides of the border have opposed the construction,” he informed.

Rio said during his time as CM, the matter was discussed on few occasions, but he had outrightly rejected the suggestion as he was aware of the ground realities and the mind of the people. He said the fencing work was being executed without taking into consideration the sentiments and confidence of the local population.

He further warned that if the fencing works were not stopped immediately a serious crisis was likely to erupt in the border regions. “There is potential that the natural peace and harmony that has always existed could be disturbed with serious negative implications,” Rio stated.