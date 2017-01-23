Launching the campaign, SI Jamir, advisor to Urban Development, claimed that an amount of Rs 200 crore meant for Nagaland is lying idle in Ministry of Urban Development for want of an elected local body. Assuring to do everything for development of Dimapur, he appealed to the gathering to vote for the ruling party in order to receive funds for development.

Khekaho stated that in order to form a NPF-led DMC, a minimum of 12 members were required to form a simple majority out of the 23 wards that go to polls on February 1. “As of now NPF has six DMC members elected unopposed and therefore out of the 17 more members to be elected, the party’s expectation is to secure another 15,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Phek DC has notified that Section 144 of CrPC would remain in force in Phek town till further orders. The prohibitory order was imposed in the town on January 17 after property and houses of three candidates to the town council elections were vandalised by the Chakesang Youth Front (CYF). However, the DC on Thursday gave relaxation of a few hours to let the public procure essential commodities.