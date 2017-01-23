The party manifesto promised to maintain price control of essential commodities, ensure sanitation, effective drainage system, ensure regular public distribution system (PDS), clean drinking water infrastructure, urinal sheds, market sheds and car parking space, tribal boy and girl students hostels, footsteps in hilly towns and transparent and corruption-free government.

Assuring to fulfill and enhance these most demanding and immediate necessities, the BJP has appealed to the people to support and cast their votes for the party candidates overwhelmingly.

According to a party release, State BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu has directed party workers, candidates and supporters to focus on election campaigns and strategies in order to come out successful. Lhoungu launched the election campaign for his party here on Wednesday.

Further, the BJP Nagaland has appealed to the civil society organisations to refrain from causing anymore pressures on the municipal candidates.

Meanwhile, the party has forged a pre-poll alliance with independents for the forthcoming municipal elections in Dimapur. The party will fight the NPF in 10 wards out of 23. The Congress and some independent candidates withdrew from the poll.