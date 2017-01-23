According to a CMO release, Zeliang reiterated that the Government of India should ask Myanmar Government to stop border fencing in Noklak area of Tuensang district in Nagaland, as it would adversely affect free movement of people in the area and also the traditional land holding system prevailing in the area since time immemorial.

He pointed out that people of Noklak area stand to lose some 3,500 acres of land which they have been cultivating since generations.

Stating that the border fencing is also not in tune with the ‘Free Movement Regime’ shared by both India and Myanmar, Zeliang said: “Unlike the country’s borders with Pakistan, people of the area have been living peacefully together since time immemorial and there is no need for border fencing as far as these areas are concerned.”

He informed the Home Minister that communities living on both sides of the border share close cultural and social affinities, while some also hold lands on both sides.

With Government of India focused on ‘Act East Policy’ to improve trade and communications across the Indo-Myanmar border, he opined that fencing the boundaries would defeat the very purpose of the policy.

Rajnath Singh informed Zeliang that MHA had written to the Ministry of External Affairs to urge the Government of Myanmar “not to proceed with border fencing on their side”.

The Nagaland Government had on December 22 last written to the Home Ministry to take up the matter with the Government of Myanmar to avoid border fencing.

Construction of boundary fencing between BP 145 and 146 by the Government of Myanmar bordering Noklak sub-division was taken up for discussion at the 22nd Sectoral Level Meeting between the Government of Myanmar and the Government of India on December 19 last, the CMO added.