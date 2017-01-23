The minor was first allegedly gangraped by the seven offenders before Christmas. However, the incident was not reported. But, the accused juveniles again committed the crime on January 13.

An FIR was filed and all the accused were identified and detained, the police said today. They were produced before the Court last night and sent to Juvenile Correction Home in the State Capital for 14 days.

All the accused were booked under Section 376 (g) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the minor was probably petrified and therefore didn’t report the first incident. But when she was again gangraped at her residence on January 13, she informed her parents.

“All the accused have been detained. They were boys from the same locality where the girl lived,” Herbert Lyngdoh, SP, South West Khasi Hills said over phone.

According to police all the seven accused have confessed to their crimes. The accused were in the age group of 14 to 16, while one was an 11-year-old. They would again be produced before the Court on February 4.

Meanwhile, the Government has assured that fast track Courts would be established to try cases related to minors and women. The Government has so far not created these Courts citing paucity of funds.