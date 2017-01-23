Interacting with State Civil Aviation officers in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Thursday, the Union Minister informed that a Central team has recently surveyed both the sites at Karsingsa and Hollongi for the proposed airport, and his Ministry is waiting for the report.

He said the detailed report and its submissions would be then forwarded to the State Government for a final call and expressed optimism that works on the airport would begin soon. The Itanagar Greenfield Airport project, which was announced under the PM’s Package in 2008, has been limping for the last nine years.