According to police, at about 7 am today about six armed militants waylaid a truck and a bus and took the two drivers and two helpers at gunpoint. The bus had left Sibbari for Tura at about 6.30 am. The coal-laden truck was also stopped and the two in the truck kidnapped.

“They were hiding in the jungle and surprised the two drivers by suddenly appearing in front of them. We suspect the Reding T Sangma-led ASAK group and operations to rescue the four is currently underway,” said SP, South Garo Hills, Anand Mishra.

The victims are yet to be identified. Sources said that the truck was on the way to the coal export hub of Gasuapara, the biggest coal export hub in the entire Garo Hills with almost a thousand trucks moving daily.