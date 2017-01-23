As per the record of Foreigner Registration Office of CID (Special Branch), 956 foreigners from 61 different countries visited Mizoram during 2016. Americans topped the list with 261, followed by British (Britain) with 131 tourists.

Other foreigners who came to Mizoram during last year are: Japanese 89, Australian 67, German 62, Bangladeshi 41, Korean 41, Canadian 33, Israeli 33, French 28, Singaporean 10 and rest from 52 different countries.