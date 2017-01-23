Inaugurating a day-long Conference on “Linking prospective food entrepreneurs with government schemes & markets” here on Thursday, she said since unemployment is very high in Manipur, agriculture and food processing can play a vital role in development of the State.

The conference was organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) in collaboration with Ministry of Food & Processing Industries (MoFPI) and Indian Council for Agricultural Research, NE Hill Region, Manipur Centre. ASSOCHAM’s Senior Director Dr Om S Tyagi said that food processing industry has made some significant progress in North East.