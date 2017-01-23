The four persons who came from Tamenglong in an empty truck were intercepted by police commandos, who were on highway patrol party to guard goods trucks coming from Jiribam side, around 1.30 pm and also recovered 40 gelatin explosive sticks, 58 detonators, 26 metres of cordtex and 18 air gun ammunition from their possession, they said.

The explosive materials were supposed to be handed over to another NSCN(IM) man at Khongsang for use in attacking security forces deployed along the National Highway, they added.