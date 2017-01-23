Koch Rajbongshi body to stage protest on Jan 27



GUWAHATI, Jan 22 - For years, the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani has been observing the 27th of January as a ‘day of betrayal’ in protest against the delisting of the community from the list of Scheduled Tribes. This time, too, the Sanmilani is going to observe the day to register its protest against the decision, on the northern bank of Dighalipukhuri here from 10 am. The Sanmilani, in a press statement, today appealed to every district branch of the Sanmilani to send their representatives for taking part in the protest programme and make it a success.