The programme was organised as per specific direction of the district administration to generate awareness among the SC/ST people, especially among woman entrepreneurs in the rural areas. The camp discussed the ‘Stand up India’ programme in detail covering all aspects.

The camp was organised not only for the growth of green field enterprises but to convert job seekers to job providers, employment generation and also for the growth of agro-based processing activities with emphasis on growth of the manufacturing and service sector in the district.

Financial and digital literacy matters were also discussed in detail.

The camp was attended by Sudip Dhar, Lead District Manager, Kamrup Metro district; Durlov Ch Nath, Director, AGVB-RSETI, Kamrup Metropolitan, and others.