The panel of judges included names from the entertainment industry such as Roshni Hassan, who was the 2nd runner up at the Mrs India Earth 2016, well-known photographer Kamal Barman, film maker-artist-poet Lovita J R Morang and Assamese director Kangkan Rajkhowa.

The contest was enlivened by an impressive and diverse line-up of talents from across the region. Priyam Baruah and her team performed a fusion dance. Internationally renowned flautist Deepak Sharma’s act kept the audience enthralled. The inaugural performance was by singer Rupam Bhuyan.

The main idea behind the Oriflame Face of Northeast contest is to groom talented young women from across the North East and encourage them to become empowering role models of beauty, health and leadership.