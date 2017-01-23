In a statement, the centenary reception committee said that the public of Sivasagar district have left no stone unturned to make the centenary occasion a huge success and therefore, it was imperative that the people of Assam as a whole extended a helping hand to the cause.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Sabha and its centenary reception committee today met Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over various issues concerning the holding of the centenary celebrations. The minister assured the delegation of full cooperation from the government to make the centenary celebrations a success. The delegation also held a meeting with Water Resource Minister Keshab Mahanta.