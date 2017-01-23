“... I made the comment in cognisance of our secular fabric and without any prejudice to any particular faith,” a Raj Bhavan statement quoting him said on Saturday.

The Governor expressed displeasure over news in a section of the media over the political mudslinging following his comment and dragging of the Raj Bhavan into it.

He referred to a Supreme Court judgment in 1995 which said: “Hindutva is always a way of life which stands for the welfare of mankind.”

“Like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Lachit Barphukan was also a crafty and fierce general who refused to let the Mughals rule the State. But very little has been spoken about this legendary Ahom general. It is high time that we remember and value this great warrior and give him the respect he truly deserves. I, without any invitation, went to Lachit Maidam to pay tributes to this great hero. It is the Raj Bhavan which has tried to pay obeisance to this great hero and popularise him in the national arena,” the Governor said.

“It is very unfortunate on the part of a dignified person like the former Chief Minister to make comments without verifying veracity of my statements. My only objective as Governor of Assam is to stimulate and expedite development of the state and make it an ideal place for all sections of people,” he added. – IANS