The event was supported by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi), in association with other relevant agencies.

The objectives of ‘UPSTART 2016-17’ were to provide a platform to amalgamate ideas with creativity, brainstorm, dream different, develop action plans, groom up the startup enterprises and lead projects that have the potential to become popular brands from the NE region.

“It seeks to promote youthful entrepreneurship in the North East for wider publicity of entrepreneurial ventures through the startup eco-system; recognise startup entrepreneurs of the NE region for their pioneering leadership in the key sector areas of enterprise development; promote the local and regional startups throughout the country and abroad and popularise the products and services developed in the region in a broader scale; and connect the startup entrepreneurs from NE with the various stakeholders, including investors, resource-based organisations, banks etc.,” an IIE official said.

Nominations were invited in 12 categories – agriculture and allied sector; health services; food and hospitality; education services; IT solutions; generic technology solutions; organic services; social sector services; energy services; handloom & handicraft; water & natural resources and tourism & adventure sports.

The organisers received 69 applications/nominations for the ‘Pitch your Business’ and ‘Pitch your Ideas’ broad categories. The event recognised, awarded and felicitated the top three winners with cash incentives and felicitated the semi-finalists and the finalists. It also awarded and felicitated the top three ‘Pitch your Ideas’ winners.

There were three winners in the ‘Pitch your Business’ category, who were provided cash prize incentive. Rs 1,00,000 (first prize) was awarded to Agro Pratyasha (in agriculture and handicrafts category). The second prize of Rs 60,000 was given to Spaces Facility Management (SFM) in the facility management services. The third prize of Rs 40,000 went to Jeev Anksh (in agriculture and handicrafts category). There were six other semifinalists as special mentions - Poptales, Dawai Lo, Healbot, KK Agro, Awe Rides and Fidgety Fingers.

The winners and special mentions represented all the eight north-eastern states, besides Delhi and Bangalore. The winners’ cash prizes were supported by the NEDFi.

There were three other winners in the ‘Pitch & Win’ category (only ideas and prototypes). The winners were UV Disinfectant Chamber, Headway Dintel Club and Mass Buy Bounty.