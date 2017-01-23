A public meet organised by a united platform of the organisations named Sankhyalaghu Sangathan Samuhar Samanwayrakshi Samity today said a land survey of the State is a must to solve the issue of encroachment.

“Targeting a few particular areas for eviction will never solve the issue unless a scientific plan is prepared, considering the extent of encroachment in the entire State. If the government has no ill-intentions towards a particular community, eviction should be done on all the encroached land at the same time after proper survey,” said the chief coordinator of the forum, Azizur Rahman.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia said the problems of the minority communities do not just concern them, the entire State is affected by such issues.

KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi also criticised the government, asking the indigenous bodies and minority organisations to unite in favour of updating the NRC without delay and opposing the proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act.

The speakers included Udayaditya Bharali, Dinesh Baishya, Brajen Mahanta, Mehtabuddin Ahmed, TR Borbora, Atawar Rahman and others. The organisations included All Assam Minority Students’ Union; Assam Rajyik Jamiyal Ulama; Assam Sankhyalaghu Sangram Parishad; All BTC Minorities Students’ Union; Jamat-e-Islami-Hind, Assam and Assam Miyan Parishad.