



Protesters at Alanganallur in Madurai refused to conduct the sport, steadfast in their demand for a ‘permanent solution’ to ensure unhindered annual conduct of the sport. Panneerselvam had yesterday said he would inaugurate the bull taming sport at Alanganallur, famous for holding jallikattu events, at 10 am.

With an ordinance being promulgated for holding jallikattu, the sport was organised in several parts of the state, including Rapoosal in Pudukottai district. Police said two persons were killed and 28 injured when they were gored by a bull during jallikattu at Rapoosal in which several bulls were used and many sportsmen took part.

They said 48-year-old Chandramohan, from Jaihindpuram, died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in the protests along with students and youths demanding a permanent solution for holding jallikattu.

At Chennai’s Marina beach, epicentre of the stir for the last six days, protesters continued to stay put demanding a permanent solution for holding the sport besides a ban on animal rights group PETA. Groups of agitators continued their protests at several locations in the state, raising the same demand.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai before leaving for Chennai, Panneerselvam said, “The ban on jallikattu has been removed completely, the sport will be held at Alanganallur, on a date decided by local people.”

He said jallikattu was held in all parts of Tamil Nadu with the local administration and police taking all stipulated measures to hold the sport.

With protesters demanding a permanent solution for holding the sport and raising slogans that ordinance was only a temporary measure, Panneerselvam said: “State’s jallikattu ordinance route is permanent, robust and sustainable, will be made into a law in the coming Assembly session.”

He reiterated that there was no ban following the promulgation of the ordinance and said the ordinance would be replaced by a law after bringing in a bill in the Assembly session, beginning at Chennai tomorrow.

Panneerselvam, who had announced that he would inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur, had to stay back in a hotel in Madurai following the stir there by protesters who demanded a permanent measure to be in place.

Following that, Panneerselvam was expected to inaugurate jallikattu at Natham Kovilpatti in Dindigul. However, there were protests there too, raising the same demand.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court anticipating challenge to its ordinance allowing jallikattu in the state. Following unrelenting protests, DMK and other Opposition parties urged the Centre to take steps for conducting the sport annually without any hindrance. – PTI