



Centrally launching the programme simultaneously at 2217 gaon panchayats covering 27 districts of the State, 414 village council development committees (VCDCs) covering Bodoland Territorial Council districts and 82 hill and other autonomous council areas, Sonowal said that cashless payment has the potential to root out corruption from the system and he urged the citizens to adopt cashless transactions as a way of life.

Informing that a slew of activities have been planned at the village and panchayat levels for taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a cashless society to most interior places of the State, Sonowal said the deputy commissioners of the districts must play a proactive role in organising the Digi-Dhan Melas at villages and in making the people aware about the benefits of digital transactions.

Sonowal also announced that a Chief Minister’s Award would be given to the best performing district in adopting digital payment methods and making cashless transactions popular among the people.

A prize of Rs 50,000 would be presented at the end of financial year 2016-2017 after March 31, 2017 to deputy commissioner of the best performing district.