The engine and nine coaches of the Bhubaneswar-bound train went off the track near Kuneru station around 11 pm on Saturday, Chief PRO of East Coast Railway JP Mishra told PTI.

Altogether 39 people have died, while 69 were injured. Seven passengers were critical while 20 left for their destinations after treatment, officials said.

Rescue operation was almost over, the Divisional Railway Manager office said this evening, adding they don’t expect to find any more bodies in the mangled coaches.

Two AC coaches, four sleeper coaches, two general compartments and the guard-cum-passenger coach besides the locomotive of the train were affected and four of these coaches had overturned.

Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said there are indications of foul play as a goods train passed the same track just two hours before the mishap, which occurred in the Naxal-prone zone just ahead of the Republic Day.

However, Odisha Police ruled out involvement of Maoists in the mishap.

According to railways, prima facie there was rail fracture which caused the derailment. But it has to be ascertained through whether the fracture was due to sabotage or because of negligence and lack of maintenance.

“The real cause will be known only after inquiry by the Commissioner Railway Safety,” Saxena said.

Home Ministry sources said it may ask the NIA to see if the derailment was a subversive act. “The NIA can expand the scope of their ongoing probe,” they said. – PTI