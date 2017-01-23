Security sources told The Assam Tribune that as the Arunachal Pradesh-Myanmar international border became a favoured route of the militants to sneak into India from their bases in Myanmar, the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border area has become vulnerable and there were reports of movement of ultras in that area. The Assam Police has been coordinating with the police force of the neighbouring state, but the militants are taking advantage of the terrain of the area.

Sources said that there was an input about a group of ultras entering the region through the Pangsau pass a few days back and it is suspected that the group was involved in the ambush today.

Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Kula Saikia and other senior officers have rushed to the area to supervise the operations against the ultras. The senior police officers also held a meeting with the Army and paramilitary forces to review the situation and formulate strategies to deal with the situation.

Sources said that the surveillance along the routes frequented by the ultras has been intensified and the road, in which the incident took place, has been opened for traffic in the afternoon.

The CorCom (coordination committee of seven militant organisations of Manipur) and the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) have claimed the responsibility for the attack. The outfits said that the attack was a part of their continued operation against the Indian forces. The outfits also claimed that they managed to snatch away two AK series rifles and one INSAS rifle from the Assam Rifles personnel.