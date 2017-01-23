According to PR Kar, SP, Karimganj, this was the second lot of detained Bangladeshi nationals deported to Bangladesh. They were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) via water boats from the Karimganj international border.

It may be mentioned that the deportation was scheduled on January 9. But due to lack of necessary approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the authorities had to postpone the exercise.

The deported Bangladeshi nationals, who were caught from various places of the State for entering into India illegally, hail from places like Maulavi Bazar, Chandpur, Habibganj, Comilla, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, Madhavpur, Sunamganj, Maymensingh, Gopalganj and Noakhali districts of Bangladesh, sources in Karimganj district administration said.

On October 13 last year, 10 detained Bangladeshi nationals were deported to their country in a similar manner.