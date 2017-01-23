As many as 26 groups of students from the 68-year-old Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan highlighted terror strikes across the world, September 29, 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian troops, demonetisation of high value currency notes, bad effect of fast food, consumption of nutritious foods, traditional culture of tribal people, drug menace, crimes against women, earthquakes and incidents related to India's freedom struggle.

The groups also depicted the terror attacks in India, sacrifices and life of revolutionary Bhagat Singh and Indian soldiers, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, national integration and Tripura's achievements in different fields.

Thousands of spectators gathered by the roadside to watch the procession that was flagged off by State Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty.

Government departments and NGOs also took out tableaux illustrating various national and regional issues.

"We have been organising the procession on the occasion of Netaji's birthday for the past 66 years to highlight the role, sacrifice and dedication of this great freedom fighter," said school teacher Monimoy Roy.