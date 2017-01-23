"I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism.

"Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and well-being of the marginalised sections of society," Modi said.

He also expressed his gratitude to be given a chance to declassify files related to Bose's life and fulfil people's decades long demand.

Files related to Bose are available on http://www.netajipapers.gov.in.