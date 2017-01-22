It needs to be mentioned here that in 1984, following the massive flood havoc and erosion, large areas were washed away and a small stream-like structure was formed affecting both communication and farming activities of the people residing in the areas. In the absence of any connecting facility, the public of the area have been facing hardships for the past several years as communication has come to a standstill and farmers are facing trouble in their farming activities.

The affected people have raised several demands before the authorities concerned during the rule of the former State Government but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. “We strongly demand a bridge here in the area for normal day-to-day lives of the rural people like us. We mainly depend on agriculture for our livelihood, so without any connectivity how is it possible to carry on our daily activities, mainly the farming works in the fields,” a few local people said adding, “We have jointly submitted a memorandum to our present local MLA Bhabesh Kalita for taking up necessary action to address our long-felt need. We are hopeful that the new Government would do the needful to solve our problem.”

It needs to be mentioned here that at several other places of Rangiya subdivision, problems of proper road communication have been a major concern for the people here. The newly-elected MLA needs to pay attention and do the needful, the people felt.

Ek Naam Sankirtan: In a bid to foster peace and tranquillity around the world, under the aegis of Rangiya Public Bus Stop Businessmen Association, a five-day-long ‘Maha Ek Naam Yajna’ is being organised here at the public bus stop premises from February 4 to 8 next. During the religious festival, non-stop chanting of religious hymns would be carried out. Organisers have solicited the presence and participation of religious people on all the days of the said programme.