Health sub-centre yet to function

DOOMDOOMA, Jan 21 - The people of Bijulibon village in Phillobari area near here have expressed strong resentment over the non-functioning of the health sub-centre of the village. The building of the sub-centre was constructed by Tinsukia Zila Parishad at a cost of Rs 86, 000/- sanctioned by the Eleventh Finance Commission. But, due to the absence of any doctor or nurse, the building is lying in an abandoned state. The villagers allege that due to the non-functioning of the centre, they are facing a lot of trouble.