The district has registered a growth of 3.52% in the number of voters than the previous year. As against 9,92,489 voters in 2016, there are now 1,02,6059 voters this year with a total increase of 34,031. Out of the total number 5,23,476 are males and 4,82,913 are females. In terms of absolute figures, Sorbhog assembly constituency tops the list with 2,03,006 voters followed by Jania with 1,86,239 electorates. Barpeta, Baghbar, Sarukhetri and Chenga consist of 1,83,695, 1,44,799, 1,81,312 and 1,27,008 electorates respectively.

In terms of increase, Jania tops the list with 7,177 followed by Baghbar with 5,804 numbers. The addition of voters in Sarbhog, Barpeta, Sarukshetri and Chenga are 5,517, 4,594, 5,623 and 5,426 respectively. Chenga registered the highest growth with 4.46% followed by Baghbar with a growth rate of 4.17%. The growth rate in Sarbhog, Barpeta, Jania and Sarukshetri are 2.74%, 2.56%, 4.01% and 3.2 % respectively.

A total number of 450 voters became regular after deleting the ‘D’ from their name during the revision this time. At the same time, names of 21 voters were deleted after they were declared foreigners by the court.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the political parties and the media to cooperate and suggest the district administration to prepare an error-free electoral roll in the district.