In a press meet held at the office of the District Zila Parishad, Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur Manoj Kumar Deka and Election Officer, Prabir Dutta informed that there are altogether five LACs in Sonitpur including Barchala, Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Rangapara and Sootea. In these five LACs, the increase in the number of voters in Dhekiajuli LAC is 13,943 with the percentage being 7.98, in Barchala LAC 7555 (5.31 %), in Tezpur the increase is 6,852 (4.20%), in Rangapara, the increase in the number of voters is 7,949 (5.78%) while in Sootea the number is 9,824 (6.21%) and the total percentage of the increase in the number of voters in the entire election district of Sonitpur is 5.94.

The press meet was also attended by members of various NGOs and political parties. In this exercise, the names of 1,023 ‘D’ voters have been removed and 17,875 doubtful voters have been detected while the names of 14 foreigners have been deleted. Saying that stress has been laid on error-free electoral roll, Deka stated that revision of rolls is a continuous process and in this regard cooperation from all concerned is a must.

Documents related to the updated status of the voters in the district were distributed among NGO members and political party’s representatives. He also informed that January 25 will be observed as the National Voters Day. To mark the day, various events including cycle rallies will be taken out from the Court Chariali here. He also appealed to new voters to fill up Form 6 from the month of February 2017.