The championship will be played in boys and girls U-10, U-12, U-14, U-18, men’s singles, veterans doubles and mix doubles categories.

Signing in of the players will be held on January 27 from 11 am to 4 pm at the India Club here. AATA registration card is mandatory at the time of signing in. The championship is a State ranking tournament and carries valuable AATA points.

For smooth running of the tournament a committee has been formed with Shankar Datta Lahkar as chairman, Anupam Chowdhury as organising secretary, Kalyan Sahu as tournament director, Bijon Kr Choudhuri and Progoti Bora as vice-chairman, Priyanuj Dutta Lahkar as chief referee, Subodh Mimani, Dipankar Borooah, Binod Das, Sudhir Jalan, Rajeeb Bora, Ashis Agarwala and Anshuman Das as committee members, stated a press release.