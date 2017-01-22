Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 21 - The Khelo India National Level Sports Competition was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai here today.
Around 700 boys and girls from all over the country, in the age group of U-14 and U-17 years, will contest for the titles in three events-boxing, table tennis and weightlifting.
The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare is organising the five-day championship.
Former international weightlifter Arjuna Awardee N Kunjarani Devi was the chief guest in the inaugural function.