Kamrup win AASU volleyball tourney

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Jan 21 - Kamrup district became champion in the All Assam Nasir Hussain Memorial Volleyball Championship organised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). In the final played at the Subansiri College playground, Pathalipam, Lakhimpur district last night Kamrup district beat Barpeta 3-1. Altogether 25 teams took part in the meet in which Abdul Patel of Kamrup was adjudged best player of the tournament. AASU adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath and secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi attended the prize distribution ceremony.