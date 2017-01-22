The fight league is a joint venture of Trans Virtual Pvt Ltd, an Information Technology Provider Company and Bidang MMA and Fitness Gym.

The upcoming event will feature professional fighters, both in the category of male and female from Assam and rest of India. Some international professional fighters have also confirmed their participation, informed the organisers at a press meet here today.

Altogether 12 fights will be held during the occasion including seven fights at the national level and five fights at the international level.