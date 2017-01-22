The USPA received the trophy along with a cash award of Rs 25,000 while HPA received runners up trophy and Rs 15,000. The Manipur team was also given memento and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Manipur Chief Secretary O Nabakishore was the chief guest of the closing function. Secretary (Tourism) N Ashok Kumar, consultant to Manipur Government Dr RK Nimai Singh, Commissioner Arts and Culture H Dileep Singh and president All Manipur Polo Association Dr K Saratchandra Singh were also present on the occasion.