CORRESPONDENT
IMPHAL, Jan 21 - For the first time in the history of boxing in Manipur, ten national and international professional boxers, including State star Sarita Devi will displayed their best punches and moves during five professional bouts at the well furnished Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal on January 29.
Sarita will take part in the first bout against well known professional boxer Zsofia Bedo of Hungary and it will be followed by Som Bahadur Pun (India) versus Manop Siththiem (Thailand) bout.
Pinki Jangra (India) will take on Claudia Ferenczi (Slovakia) while Vipin Kumar (India) will square off against Mubarak Seguya (Uganda). The fifth bout will be between Siddharth Varma and national title holder Jaganathan (India).