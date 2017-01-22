Sarita will take part in the first bout against well known professional boxer Zsofia Bedo of Hungary and it will be followed by Som Bahadur Pun (India) versus Manop Siththiem (Thailand) bout.

Pinki Jangra (India) will take on Claudia Ferenczi (Slovakia) while Vipin Kumar (India) will square off against Mubarak Seguya (Uganda). The fifth bout will be between Siddharth Varma and national title holder Jaganathan (India).