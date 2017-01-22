Even though both teams played attacking football, they had to be satisfied with a draw. However, Manichandra Singh, the goalkeeper cum skipper of the Assam Rifles team was the pick of the players for his sensational saves on the post.

Silchar DSA is organising the tournament in association with Assam Rifles and celebrating 150 years, Cachar District Administration is also extending support behind organising the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Assam Rifles has been rendering great service to the nation and also in the realm of sports the force has been making significant contribution. “Football is a great game which unites people irrespective of caste creed and religion which is much needed for national integration. I congratulate the organisers and also the Cachar District Administration which is celebrating the 150 years of its office of the Deputy Commissioner this year,” the Governor said.

Major Genral MV Chandran, (YSM SM) the Inspector General of Assam Rifles, East said that through this tournament they are looking for sporting talents who will get the opportunity to join the armed forces. “Our aim is to encourage the local talent and we hope that this tournament shall be played in the right spirit towards the objective,” Chandran said.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan said that the sesquicentennial celebrations is enriched being part of such an illustrious tournament. Badal Dey, president of Silchar DSA and Babul Hore, secretary of the association also spoke on the occasion.

In another match played on the day, the current Durand Cup champions Army Green thrashed BSF team 4-2 goals.