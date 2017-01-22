Rally against civic elections

DIMAPUR, Jan 21 - The Joint Coordination Committee, formed by five Naga tribes opposed to the ensuing urban local body elections in Nagaland, has called a public rally at State Stadium in Dimapur on January 23. The decision to hold the rally was taken at a meeting here yesterday. Sumi Hoho, Lotha Hoho, Angami Public Organisation, Chakhesang Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), Central Naga Tribes Council (CNTC), Naga Council Dimapur (NCD), GBs Union, Dimapur Urban Council Chairmen Federation (DUCCF), church leaders and those candidates who had withdrawn their nominations attended yesterday’s meeting.