In a tweet, the PM wrote: “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Meghalaya. My best wishes for the development journey of the state.” Apart from Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura are also celebrating their statehood day.

Governor V Shanmuganathan, in his greetings, said the people should resolve to ensure that Meghalaya becomes one of the premier states of the country.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, in his greetings, said the people should take “a moment to remember and thank” all those who contributed to the statehood movement.

In the State capital, the day was celebrated by distributing awards to government employees and institutions and also launching a few services for the public.

At the State Central Library, artistes from the Centre of Excellence in Indian Classical and Western Music performed while a flower show was also held.

On the other hand, the Pipe Band of the Assam Rifles rendered a wide selection of classics and favourites at the Wards Lake. Moreover, a women’s football exhibition match and a concert was organised at Polo Grounds.

Deputy Chief Minister RC Laloo reminded the people of the peaceful movement led by great leaders of the State, which eventually fructified into Meghalaya’s Statehood.

“In spite of numerous challenges, the united efforts of our visionary leaders and the un-quenching thirst of the people for the recognition of our traditions and values ensured that we have a State of our own,” he said during the celebrations here.

He added that the government is sincerely committed to ensure that Meghalaya is destined for progress, prosperity and self-sufficiency. Laloo called upon the citizens to never lose sight of their responsibility towards the State.

Paying tribute to the past leaders, IT minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the people are forever indebted to the farsighted vision, courage and valour of stalwarts and supporters of the hill state movement who fought for statehood.