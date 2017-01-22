Prof Bidyut Kumar Sarmah, ICAR national Professor and Director, DBT Centre, AAU spoke on the topic ‘Genetically Engineered Crops: A Contribution of Modern Biotechnology’.

Prof Sarmah talked about genetic engineering and need for development of genetically engineered crops. He narrated the urgent need for transgenic crops when the entire country is facing a crisis in foodgrain production. He talked about the onset of the Green Revolution in India and also discussed the importance of genetically engineered crop varieties to empower the poor farmers who constitute about 70 per cent of the total population of India.

He informed the gathering that transgenic crops have been a hot topic of debate even today not only among the scientist community, but even among politicians and social activists. He also informed that recently 100 Nobel prize winners put their signatures together supporting the move for producing genetically engineered crops in a majority of countries in the world.

Research scholars, faculty members and postgraduate students interacted with Prof Sarmah for over two hours.

Earlier, Prof Manab Deka, Director, GUIST welcomed the gathering. Prof Hari Prasad Sarmah, Rector, GU, inaugurated the lecture session. The Session was chaired by Prof Arun Kumar Handique, Head of the Department of Biotechnology, GU.

The programme was jointly organised by the GU Wing for International Relations and GUIST.