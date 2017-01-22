On display were artillery and air defence guns, radars, bomb disposal equipment, protection suit for use during nuclear, biological or chemical attack, small arms and state-of-art weapon systems available with the combat units.

Children, teachers and civilians in large numbers visited the stalls where the equipment were displayed. The children were greatly fascinated by the display of hardware and sophisticated systems, defence spokesman Lt Col Suneet Newton said.

“The ‘Join The Army’ information centre established for the benefit of the youth was a great draw. It was very encouraging to see the enthusiasm in the new generation, particularly among girls who wanted to know about the career opportunities in the armed forces,” the spokesman said.