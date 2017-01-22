STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Jan 21 - With a view to making information of the Brahmaputra Literary Festival available online, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched a website of the festival along with its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts at a programme held at the Brahmaputra State Guest House today.
The State government proposes to hold the festival from January 28 to 30 at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra with the objective of giving Assamese literature greater exposure in the world arena.
More than 150 litterateurs from across 15 nations will participate in the festival. The new website will provide more interactive opportunity to lovers of literature with opportunity for expressing their views through these social media.