The concluding session was attended by a host of dignitaries, including MSME Development Institute, Guwahati, Deputy Director in-charge Nikhil Sutradhar, and Pranab Kumar Borah, General Manager, DICC, who interacted with CPSUs and government departments.

PVSN Murthy, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India (SBI-NE), briefly elaborated the credit facilities available with SBI and how they could help the MSMEs in institutional finance. He also urged the MSMEs to come forward to manufacture new products for oil PSUs, refinery and the power sector, among others.

GN Rao, branch in-charge, MSME Development Institute, Shillong, appealed to the MSMEs to avail the benefits of the Public Procurement Policy for MSE-2012, and requested the PSUs to help the MSMEs to improve their quality and pricing.

The closing ceremony was attended, among others, by Manjula Saikia Bhuyan, Additional Director, Department of Industry of Commerce; Gopinath Rao, branch in-charge, MSMEs-DI Shillong, Sanjeev Gupta, Regional Head, SIDBI; P Dhal, Zonal Manager, Central Bank of India, and Manoj Lundia, vice-president, Laghu Udyog Bharati.