Artistes from eastern India displayed a plethora of cultural excellence in the three-day festival. Attending the inaugural ceremony, Professor Om Prakash Bharati, Regional Director, EZCC, Kolkata, said, “It is a very good platform to showcase the cultural talents of the artist and students must take advantage of this opportunity.”

Prof Bharati said various scholarships are offered by the Ministry of Culture and people must be aware of these benefits. He also announced all possible help to the GU in the field of culture.

Dr SK Nath, Registrar, GU; Debaprasad Mishra, Director, Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam and Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, GU, also spoke on the occasion.

At the festival various forms of classical music and dances were performed. Dr SS Porwal, Additional Director General, Border Roads Organisation, attended the closing ceremony function as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion he said, “We should promote our rich cultural heritage in different platforms. Indian culture is very rich and we should carry it forward to our younger generations.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kakati said students can take advantage of such platforms to showcase their cultural talents.