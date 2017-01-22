Delivering the main speech on ‘Demonetisation Policy and Indian Economy’, Dr Ratul Mahanta, Associate Professor of Gauhati University (GU) mentioned four primary objectives of the demonetisation, which included arresting circulation of fake currency, restricting the use of high denomination currency notes by terrorists including ULFA, preventing circulation of black money and frustrating the parallel economy, and enhancing revenue resources of the country.

Dr Mahanta also spoke about the welcome features of demonetisation which he said were evident from the welcome growth in the national economy, lowering of bank interest, and fall in prices of real estate. He, however, said that although the Prime Minister expected circulation of new notes in Maya and June, it was evident that the process would not be over before December 2017.

He added that Modi, while following in the footsteps of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, should have made arrangement for printing of new notes in the USA.

Presiding over the meeting held in this connection today, senior journalist DN Chakravartty pointed out certain administrative defects in the declaration of the demonetisation policy – including the lack of anticipation in respect of the immediate consequences of the sudden withdrawal of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes.

Chakravartty added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of taking the decision absolutely solitarily without caring to take the RBI into confidence, should have made some arrangement to print new Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes in order to make the currencies available in all the banks throughout the country on November 9, i.e., a day after the demonetisation was announced.

Earlier, Baneswar Khound, member, administration and coordination, GSCA, dwelt on the activities of the association. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, former member in charge of administration and coordination, was felicitated for his contributions towards the growth of senior citizens’ associations throughout the State.

The meeting paid tributes to the late Santanu Goswami, a 40-year-old son of senior member Prabhat Chandra Goswami.