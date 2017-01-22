This was stated by GK Pillai, former Home Secretary, Government of India, while delivering the first KD Goswami Memorial Lecture. The lecture was organised today by the Srimanta Foundation for Culture and Society, in collaboration with the Centre for South and Southeast Asian Studies, Gauhati University, in the memory of Professor Keshabananda Deva Goswami, renowned Vaishnavite scholar of Assam. The lecture was a part of the annual conclave of the Srimanta Foundation for Culture and Society.

“Although India’s trade with its neighbouring nations and ASEAN has grown over the years after formulation of the Look East Policy (now rechristened Act East Policy), the policy is yet to bring tangible benefits to Northeast India. There has been a delay in implementation of regional connectivity efforts that can benefit Northeast India like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project that was initiated around 2005,” Pillai stated.

Describing Northeast India as a region which is strategically important for India, he said India has to focus on three nations – China, Myanmar and Bangladesh – for regional integration and development of the Northeast.

He called for connectivity between Assam and Yunan, both via land and air, opening up of visa offices in Guwahati and relaxation of visa norms. He said that comprehensive security will come for Northeast India only when development projects that can benefit the people by generating employment and boosting the economy are implemented.

He said that there is a need to prioritise issues for implementing projects on the ground and there also has to be an improvement in the levels of governance.

Pillai, in his lecture, also spoke about the life and works of Prof Keshabananda Deva Goswami. Prof Goswami was the founder president of the Srimanta Foundation for Culture and Society.

Dr Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, in his speech said he was concerned about environmental security. Issues like bio-terrorism and global warming are getting alarming and “we should work continuously towards finding a solution for these issues,” he said.

Earlier, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, currently Joint Secretary, Government of India and Managing Trustee, Srimanta Foundation for Culture and Society, gave an overview of the works done by the Foundation and made an audiovisual presentation on the same. He spoke about the influence of Srimanta Sankaradeva on the lives of the people of Assam.

Dr NG Mahanta, Head, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University and Director, Centre for South and Southeast Asian Studies, Gauhati University, delivered the welcome address.