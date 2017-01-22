Talking to The Assam Tribune, Nath said students of class IX and X are yet to receive their free textbooks in several parts of the State, while almost all the students of Bodo medium schools have not received any textbook. He pointed out that according to the academic calendar released by the government, there would be around 260 class days in the schools for the year and the students have already lost 20 days. “It is still not clear how many more days would be lost,” he added.

The AASU president said earlier the government supplied free textbooks to students up to class VIII, while the students of class IX and class X had to buy books. Though the government decided to supply textbooks to all students up to class X, the move was apparently not a well planned one and that is why the students are now suffering, he said.

Most of the schools, particularly the government schools, will remain closed during the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations and loss of class days at the beginning of the session because of the government’s failure is not welcome, he said.

Nath said government officers are now giving different reasons for the delay, even as the Education Minister claimed that the process slowed down because of the failure of the Hindustan Paper Corporation to provide paper to print textbooks. But the government should have apprehended the situation as the HPC has been facing trouble for a long time and adequate measures should have been taken well in advance to deal with the problem, he said. “The government should have monitored the situation closely and procured paper from other sources, if required, to ensure that the textbooks are printed on time,” he added.

The AASU president said the government did not plan ahead and failed to give adequate attention to the issue, because of which a large number of students are now suffering. He said the students faced such problems in the past too and everyone expected that the situation would be different this time with a new government in the State.