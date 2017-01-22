STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Jan 21 - Prime accused in the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Rakesh Paul was today shown arrested in another case registered with the Dispur police station.
The Court of Special Judge, Assam here, after hearing the prayer of fresh custody, remanded Paul in five days police custody. Special public prosecutor Bijon Kumar Mahajan said the investigators “sought five days custody of Paul for further questioning and the same was granted by the court.”
The fresh case relates to Paul receiving money for jobs from various candidates.